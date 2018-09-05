Israeli occupation military has confirmed that it provided weapons to terrorists in Syria’s Golan Heights, the Jerusalem Post reported. However, the article was removed without explanation hours after being published.

The report, ‘IDF confirms: Israel provided light-weapons to Syrian rebels,’ reported that the Israeli occupation military acknowledged for the first time that it had provided money, weapons and ammunition to militants operating near the border with Israel.

The article was removed shortly after being published, but a version of the article can still be read using Google cache.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) told RT that it would not comment on the story, and the Jerusalem Post has not responded to an inquiry asking why the article was pulled.

The lethal aid was apparently part of Operation Good Neighbor which, until now, was billed as a “humanitarian aid program”.

Launched in 2016 by the Israeli military, the operation purportedly provided large quantities of food, clothing, fuel and medical supplies to those living in the Syrian Golan. The operation was shuttered in July, after the Syrian Army retook the area.

It has long been suspected that the Zionist entity was also furnishing weapons to terrorist groups operating in the contested border region, in the hope of creating a “buffer zone” against Hezbollah and Iranian forces operating in southern Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly announced its troops had seized Israeli-made weapons in areas controlled by the terrorists in the Golan.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year that the Zionist entity was “regularly supplying” Syrian terrorists with cash to “help pay salaries and buy ammunition and weapons.”

The deleted report comes on the heels of another major disclosure: On Monday the IOF announced that Israel has carried out more than 200 strikes in Syria in the past year and half.

The occupation military usually declines to comment on missile strikes attributed to occupation forces.

