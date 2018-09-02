US President Donald Trump will likely face impeachment if Democratic Party lawmakers become majority in the House of Representatives after the upcoming mid-term congressional elections, Vice President Mike Pence says.

“They’re all talking about it and so, you know, I take them at their word, even though some of them have decided to not talk about that quite so much,” Pence said of Democrats in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) on Saturday.

Despite an apparent reluctance between Democratic leaders for an impeachment before the November 6 election, several Democrats such as Representative Al Green have been filing articles of impeachment.

The possibility of an impeachment increased last week after the Republican president’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and violations of election campaign finance laws.

Cohen’s campaign finance law violations included paying hush money to women who Trump had alleged affairs with prior to the 2016 US presidential campaign.

Following Cohen’s confessions, Rep. Green warned Trump that the “countdown to impeachment” had already started.