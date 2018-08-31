Iran has remained committed to JCPOA, despite US illegal withdrawal from the historic accord.

In its second quarterly report since President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would quit the accord and re-impose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Thursday Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items, Reuters reported.

“The production rate (of enriched uranium) is constant. There is no change whatsoever,” UN report added.

Source: Mehr News Agency