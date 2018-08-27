Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Sunday Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami who is heading a senior military delegation as part of a two-day visit.

“Not only the people of the region, but the people of the world are indebted to the battles that have taken place against terrorists in Syria,” Hatami told Assad in the meeting.

Hatami also told Assad that he was hopeful that all of Syria would soon be “liberated” and displaced Syrians could return home.

“Relations between the two countries are strong and stable,” Assad said in the meeting.

Assad noted that the US approach and tools in the region, especially with regard to approaching the Iranian nuclear file , slapping sanctions on Russia and attempts to prolong the war in Syria by supporting terrorist organizations and pursuing a policy of escalating threats with every operation launched by the Syrian Arab Army and allied forces against terrorism, affirms the correctness of the policies pursued by the anti-terrorism axis and the importance of enhancing its strengths in the face of the subversive and destabilizing American approach in the world, SANA said.

Hatami also met with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub and discussed the latest situation with “takfiri groups”, he said at a news conference in Damascus.

“Iran will spare no effort to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity, because security in the country will help [improve] regional stability,” Hatami said in a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, in Damascus on Sunday.

He added that the eradication of terrorism in Syria would restore full security to the region and strip foreign powers of any pretext they might have for intervention in the country.

