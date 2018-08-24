Egyptian authorities have detained three leading opposition figures, including a former senior diplomat, as part of an ongoing crackdown in the country.

Egyptian security sources said on Thursday that the dissidents were arrested on the orders of Egypt’s public prosecutor.

The detainees included ex-diplomat and former ambassador Masoum Marzouk who earlier this month called for a referendum on President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s government.

He said the government’s term should end and parliament be dissolved if a majority of Egyptians gave it a vote of no confidence.

The other two men arrested were Raed Salama, a senior member of the opposition Dignity Party, and academic Yahya Kazaz, who recently called for Sisi’s departure on his Facebook page, writing “resistance is the solution”.

