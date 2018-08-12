Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected media reports of a possible meeting between Iranian and American officials on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly meeting.

Asked about the likelihood of such an encounter in New York, Zarif told Iran’s Tasnim news agency on Saturday that there would be no meeting.

“No. No meeting is expected to take place,” he said.

The remarks came days after US President Donald Trump signaled his willingness to hold talks with Iranian officials “anytime they want.”

Speaking at a White House news conference on July 30, Trump said, “I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet.”

Asked if he had any preconditions for such a meeting, the US president replied, “No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet.”

The offer came days after Trump effectively threatened Iran in a tweet addressed to President Hassan Rouhani and said, “You will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

Elsewhere in his Saturday comments, Zarif stressed that Iran had already declared its position on Trump’s recent offer of talks.

“The Americans are not honest. In addition, they are grappling with an addiction, their addiction to sanction will not allow talks,” he said, adding that Oman had transferred no message from the Americans to the Iranians.

