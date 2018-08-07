Hezbollah War Media Center revealed part of the booty seized by the Islamic Resistance fighters from the Israeli elite military units during 2006 war.

The displayed items included: skylark drone, M4 rifles, fragmented shields, wounded cradles, torn military uniforms, as well as nocturnal and thermal binoculars.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah managed in 2006 to inflict a historic defeat upon the Zionist occupation army which launched a destructive war against Lebanon, destroying the Israeli military superiority and arrogance in the Middle East.

Source: Al-Manar Website