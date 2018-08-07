The United States re-imposed a wave of unilateral sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, bringing back into effect harsh penalties that had been lifted under a historic, multi-party nuclear agreement that President Donald Trump abandoned in May.

The first of two rounds of US sanctions kicked in at 12:01 am (0431 GMT), targeting Iran’s access to US banknotes and key industries, including cars and carpets.

The unilateral withdrawal came despite other parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU — pleading with Trump not to abandon the pact, and highlights the US leader’s go-it-alone style and his distaste for multilateral agreements.

In an executive order Monday, Trump said the sanctions seek to pile financial pressure on Tehran to force a “comprehensive and lasting solution to Iranian threats”, including its development of missiles and regional “malign” activities.

The European Union’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc, as well as Britain, France and Germany, deeply regretted Washington’s move.

“We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran,” she said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif acknowledged that there were difficult times ahead as US sanctions against the Islamic Republic are set to return, but stressed that the leaders of the United States, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity were isolated in their hostility to Iran

Source: Agencies