US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, increasing economic pressure on Tehran and renewing his criticism of what he called a “horrible, one-sided” nuclear deal, the White House announced Monday.

The sanctions, which will go into effect at midnight, target the use of dollars in Iran, the automotive sector and trade in gold and precious metals. A second round of more comprehensive sanctions will go into effect on November 5.

The Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the White House for backing up rhetoric with action, says president’s decision an important moment for ‘Israel’, the US, the region and the entire world

EU foreign policy Chief Federica Mogherini and foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany said in a statement that their counties would keep “effective financial channels” open with Iran, adding that they “deeply regret” that Washington had withdrawn from the Iranian Nuclear Deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

