Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said here on Monday that Islamic Republic of Iran guarantees the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing a local gathering in Tehran, he added that the security of the Strait of Hormuz is linked to the authority of Islamic Republic of Iran which is the region’s superior power.

Shekarchi said what Iran is doing in Persian Gulf region aims to reinforce the security of this area.

He added that Iran is guaranteeing the security of Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, adding that nobody but the Islamic Republic has the right to talk about the security of this region.

Shekarchi added that the enemies are well aware of Iran’s power and are frightened to confront the Islamic Republic.

Source: IRNA