Twelve schools were attacked overnight by unknown assailants in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit Baltistan region, raising fears of increasing extremism in a relatively peaceful area, officials said Friday.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incidents, in which attackers mainly targeted girls’ schools in a tourist region on the Chinese border famed for its high peaks.

“The miscreants tried to damage around 12 schools in Diamir district. They tried to set fire to some of them and broke windows and doors of some others,” regional home secretary Jawad Akram told AFP.

Source: AFP