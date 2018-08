Hezbollah air force added a drone squadron to the weaponry displayed at the Mlita Museum for Resistance Tourism in southern Lebanon which used to show only two old drones (Mersad I & Mersad II).

The newly-displayed drones were used by the Islamic Resistance while confronting the Zionist war on Lebanon in 2006 and during the anti-terror campaign on Lebanon-Syria border in 2017.

Al-Ahed news website posted the following photos of the drones:

Source: Al-Manar Website