Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi held a press conference in her village Nabi Salehafter her release, calling for supporting the rest of the prisoners at the Zionist jails, stressing that Al-Quds is the eternal capital of Palestine.

Tamimi, who was released Sunday after an eight-month arrest for slapping two Israeli soldiers, stressed she would study law in order to lay the Zionist occupation forces responsible for all their crimes.

Source: Al-Manar Website