Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi was released by the Zionist occupation authorities on Sunday after an eight-month arrest for confronting the Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh village in Ramallah.

Ahed and her mother, who had been also arrested, were moved to Rantis checkpoint where their family members and other activists welcomed them both.

The teenager, viewed by the Palestinians and the free all over the world as a resistance icon, is scheduled to to hold a press conference in her hometown in the occupied West Bank.

A viral video showed Ahed Tamimi slapping and kicking an Israeli soldier next to her house before she wast arrested by the occupation forces.

