The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation has called on the commanders of illegal armed formations to give up provocations and agree to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in areas under their control.

“On the 27th of July, the Russian Air Force detected and destroyed a UAV, launched from the territory under the control of illegal armed formations in the north of the province of Latakia heading towards the Russian air base Hmeymim,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report, adding that the incident has not resulted in damages or casualties.

The ministry added that “the air target was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile system [far from] the air base.”

Source: Sputnik