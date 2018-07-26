A massive popular funeral ceremony has been held on Thursday for the martyrs of the terrorist attacks targeted Suweida.

SANA news agency reported that Suweida locals affirmed their readiness to defend their homeland against terrorists.

The participants in the funeral said that Suweida “will ever remain an immune fortress in the face of terrorism as it offers sacrifices to defend the homeland.”

“They expressed readiness to defend their homeland and sacrifice their souls in defending its dignity, security and stability and eliminating the mercenary terrorists from each inch of the Syrian land,” the agency added.

More than 200 people were martyred on Wednesday, in a series of attacks, including suicide bombings, in Suweida city and the some of the neighboring towns.

Source: SANA