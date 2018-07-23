Iran inaugurated the production line of Fakoor air-to-air missiles with the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami on Monday.

“Many countries just import the technology but cannot improve it to make new version of the missile according to their needs, but Iran as a missile producer has the ability to do so,” said General Hatami.

“We are living in a world where impudent enemies understand no language but the language of power. There is no way to deal with the enemies of Iran except decisive threat.”

General Hatami added that the enemies imagine they can deprive Iran of its interests and resources, ignorant of the fact that Iran will resist against bullying and sanctions with all power.

Source: IRNA