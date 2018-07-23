Zionist entity’s aerial defense system has intercepted two rockets that triggered warning sirens in the occupied territories’ north near the Syrian border.

The Israeli occupation forces have said that the missiles were fired from Syrian territory during a fight between the government’s forces and the foreign-backed terrorists in the south of Syria.

“The red alert sirens sounded in northern Israel Monday morning were caused by rockets fired as part of the internal fighting in Syria, and not an attack on Israel,” the Jerusalem post quoted IOF Spokesperson’s Office as saying in a statement.

“Following the sirens, Israel launched two David’s Sling missiles against rockets that it was feared would land inside Israeli territory,” the statement said, adding that the rockets landed in Syria, and that the Zionist entity suffered no damage or injuries.

