Israeli occupation carried out a new aggression in Syria’s western province of Hama, targeting a military post near Masyaf area.

SANA news agency cited military source as saying that Israeli fighter jets targeted the military side in order to “cover up for the collapse of terrorist organizations in Daraa and Quneitra.”

Media reports said that the fighter jets fired missiles from Lebanese airspace. Al-Mayadeen television channel reported that the Syrian target is a scientific facility.

At the same time, Syrian officials reported that the target was a military facility with concealed missiles nearby.

