President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, on Friday vehemently condemned the Knesset approval of the so-called ‘Jewish nation-state’ law, deeming it a new Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people’s right to decide their own destiny, not to mention enjoy an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

“This law abolishes the shattered Palestinian people’s right of return and widely opens the door before Jewish migration. This is a blatant violation of UN resolutions which clearly state the Palestinian right of return, with resolution 194 at the forefront,” the President maintained.

“This law, which emphasizes that ‘Israel’ is concerned with preserving the safety of the Jewish people, is blatantly racist, reveals the falsified nature of Israel’s claims as a democratic State and initiates serious measures against the Palestinian presence,” Aoun said, calling upon the Palestinian people to “put political differences aside and join ranks in the face of this existential aggression against them.”

“Is it not high time we achieve Arab solidarity that stands in the face of Israeli practices against the Palestinian entity and safeguards the rights of a brotherly people whose land has been aggressed?” he asked, noting that “international silence over the Israeli escalation against the State of Palestine, its existence and the legitimate right of its people to peace, security and existence on its soil, makes dependence on Arab solidarity in the face of this injustice more urgent and necessary. Otherwise, history will equate Arab silence about Israel’s abuse of land and its injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people.”

Source: NNA