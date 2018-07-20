Turkish authorities detained the wife of Abu Omar al-Shishani, a senior ISIL commander killed in combat two years ago, in Istanbul this month, police said late on Thursday.

Dubbed ISIL’s “war minister” and a close adviser to the terrorist group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Georgian Shishani was killed in action in the Iraq district of Shirqat, south of Mosul, in July 2016.

His wife was one five people detained in simultaneous raids across Istanbul on the night of July 4 that targeted people believed to have connections with conflict zones and actively seeking to carry out attacks, police said in a statement.

Source: Reuters