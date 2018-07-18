Member of Fatah Central Committee Azzam al-Ahmad said that extensive contacts would be made during the coming few days which could culminate in Palestinian reconciliation mediated by Egypt.

In remarks reported by Palestinian media on Wednesday, al-Ahmad said that the “Egyptian leadership has been working to elaborate a vision in a bid to secure the Palestinian reconciliation” between Fatah and Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement which is mainly based in Gaza besieged strip.

Al-Ahmad revealed that Egyptian intelligence led by Abbas Kamel had met with Hamas delegation in Cairo, describing the meeting as “comforting.”

“The discussion of details will take place after the Egyptian side will elaborate the final ideas and finalize meeting with both Palestinian sides,” Al-Ahmad said, according to Palestine Today.

Source: Palestinian media