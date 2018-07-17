Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s special envoy Hussein Jaber Ansari on Monday met with a number of Lebanese leaders and called for the formation of a political consensus government.

At the Baabda Palace, Ansari handed President Michel Aoun a letter from Rouhani about Iran’s stance on the nuclear agreement with world powers, following the US unilateral decision to withdraw from the agreement., the National News Agency said.

During the meeting, Aoun regretted Washington pull-out, stressing that Lebanon considers the deal as a pillar for the region’s stability and that it contributes to freeing it from weapons of mass destruction.

Accordingly, the President hailed the other states’ commitment to the agreement considering the negative reverberations of its termination on the regional security and stability.

Turning to Syria, Aoun extolled Iran’s endeavors to reach a political solution to the crisis next door, especially as such efforts help facilitate the Syrian refugees’ return to their homeland.

Furthermore, Ansari delivered to his host Rouhani’s keenness on bolstering the bilateral relations between Iran and Lebanon in all fields.

In turn, Aoun hailed the Lebanese-Iranian ties, wishing the continuation of stability and further progress for the Islamic Republic.

Ansari later held talks in Ain el-Tineh with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

“We hope brotherly Lebanon will witness further stability, unity and rapprochement, and we hope, after the successful parliamentary elections, that a new Lebanese government will be formed through political consensus among the various parties,” the Iranian official said after the meeting.

Speaking after talks later in the day with caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil, Ansari said “a political solution to the Syrian crisis would not only benefit Syria but also the entire region.”

