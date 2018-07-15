Leader of Hamas Resistance movement in Gaza, Ismail Haniyeh, promised that the blood of Gaza children who were martyred and injured on Saturday flare-up will not go in vain.

During funeral of two children who were martyred during Israeli aggression on the besieged strip a day earlier, Haniyeh stressed that the will of the Palestinian resistance won’t be broken.

“The Israeli enemy will not go unpunished by the Palestinian resistance,” Hamas leader said.

Meanwhile, he said that Marches of Return, which have been taking place every Friday since March 30 (2018) will continue, stressing that the siege of the Palestinian enclave should end.

“Marches of Return will continue until it reaches its goals: breaking Gaza’s siege, reviving the Palestinians’ right of return to their land,” Haniyeh stressed.

“Our people are in the lead of this Ummah (nation),” Hnaiyeh said.

Two Palestinian children were martyred and many others were injured on Saturday as the Zionist entity carried out its biggest aggression on the besieged Gaza strip since 2014 deadly war.

For its part, Palestinian resistance carried out retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions in the occupied Palestinian territories by launching 90 rockets.

But later on Saturday night, the Palestinian factions and the Tel Aviv regime agree upon an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Source: Palestine Today