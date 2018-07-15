German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned US President Donald Trump against reaching unilateral agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the expense of Washington’s European allies during the two presidents’ upcoming summit in Helsinki.

“Unilateral deals at the expense of the allies will harm the United States, too. The one who hits his partners risks to lose eventually,” Maas told the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview, released on Sunday.

The German foreign minister also expressed hope that the US-Russian high-level talks would help reach progress in nuclear disarmament.

“We have always said that dialogue with Russia is necessary,” Maas added.

Trump and Putin will meet in the Finnish capital on Monday. Officials from both nations have said that Syrian and Ukrainian crises, as well as bilateral relations will be on the talks agenda.

Source: Sputnik