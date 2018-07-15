A United Nations aid agency official says Palestinians in the Gaza Strip “have nothing to lose” as Tel Aviv threatens the besieged enclave with a large-scale war after heavily bombing it Saturday.

The remarks by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) media adviser Adnan Abu Hasna underlined problems facing Gazans who grapple with a shattered economy in the face of a crippling Israeli siege.

“There is no tomorrow in Gaza, it’s a big prison, there are no dreams, there is no stability. Two million people, 50 percent unemployment, the private sector doesn’t work,” he said in an interview with Ynet, the online arm of Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronot on Saturday.

“The damage from the 2014 war has still not been repaired, but the central problem here in Gaza is that people have nothing to lose,” he said.

He was referring to the Zionist entity’s last war against the enclave, which killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians, including 577 children. The war lasted for 50 days.

“We hear the attacks, the drones and the F-16s. The people are talking about an escalation and these kinds of things,” he said, noting, “There is fear of an escalation and it reminds them exactly of 2014. There’s a bad memory of what happened at that time,” Abu Hasna added.

Source: Press TV