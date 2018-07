A Zionist military unit Thursday ambushed two Lebanese herdsmen in Bastra Farm in southern Kfar Shuba on Lebanon’s southern border, arresting one of them.

The arrested herder Ramzi Abdol Aal manged to escape from the Israeli occupation soldiers who fired over 100 bullets at both of the herdsmen.

Later, Abdol Aal was taken to the hospital, for he broke his leg while escaping from Zionist ambush.

Source: Al-Manar Website