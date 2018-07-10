Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Monday that his top priority was the reconstruction of the country following years of tough war.

Assad’s remarks were during a gathering with his Foreign Affairs Minister Walid Muallem and other Syrian diplomats in Damascus on Monday, the Syrian Presidency announced on its Twitter account.

“Reconstruction is the top priority in Syria, backed up by the continued fight against terrorism,” Assad said, stressing that every inch of Syria will be liberated.

The gathering also touched upon several issues, including amending legislation, return of Syrian refugees and countering corruption, the Syrian Presidency tweeted.

More than 6 million Syrians have been internally displaced by the conflict, and another five million have fled to neighboring countries.

Source: Syrian Presidency