US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized NATO member states’ military spending and said it benefits Europe more than America, setting the stage for a potentially-acrimonious summit with leaders of the alliance.

“The United States is spending far more on NATO than any other Country. This is not fair, nor is it acceptable,” Trump tweeted a day before he departs for the summit, which will take place July 11-12 in Brussels.

“While these countries have been increasing their contributions since I took office, they must do much more,” he wrote, adding that NATO benefits “Europe far more than it does the US.”

Source: AFP