Syrian army troops have managed to regain control over yet another strategic town in the country’s southwestern province of Daraa following the elimination of the last gatherings of militants in the area.

On Sunday, Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, reported that earlier in the day units of Syrian Arab Army, backed by the allied forces, established their full control over Um al-Mayazen town, located some 10 kilometers to the east of Daraa, the provincial capital.

The report added that the liberation of Um al-Mayazen came after days of intense operations against militants’ gatherings and their fortified positions in the town, situated not far away from Nassib, another town near the Jordanian border, which was liberated on Friday.

Syrian bomb disposal units are now combing the liberated area for hidden ordnance and explosive devices, which foreign-backed terrorists have arguably planted there to slow down the advance of army forces.