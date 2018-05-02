The latest presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows the necessity of implementing Iran’s nuclear deal, British foreign secretary said Tuesday.

Boris Johnson said Netanyahu’s presentation on Iran’s past research into nuclear weapons technology “underlines the importance of keeping the Iran nuclear deal.”

Pointing out that the deal with Iran “is not based on trust about Iran’s intentions”, but “on tough verification”, Johnson said the deal included “measures that allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency unprecedented access to Iran’s nuclear program.”

Netanyahu claimed that Israeli intelligence services had obtained 55,000 pages of Iranian documents revealing how Tehran allegedly lied to the world after signing a landmark deal in 2015.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has dismissed the Israeli claims about its nuclear program as “baseless”.

Johnson’s statement followed an agreement by the U.K., France and Germany, which highlighted the importance of the implementation of the nuclear deal.

