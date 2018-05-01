Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday dismissed new allegations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran has a secret nuclear weapons program.

In a tweet, Zarif said that US President Donald Trump “is jumping on a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to ‘nix’ the (2015 nuclear) deal.”

“How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations by the boy who cries wolf just days before May 12,” he said referring to Netanyahu and Trump’s deadline to decide whether or not to walk away from the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Source: AFP