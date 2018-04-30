Implementation of evacuating terrorists from Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, started on Monday, Syrian media reported.

SANA news agency reported that buses allocated for evacuating terrorists from Yarmouk camp started to gather on Sunday midnight.

The move comes as part of a deal which stipulates for evacuating terrorists and liberating the besieged people in the towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa and those who are abducted from the village of Eshtabraq.

SANA reporter said that tens of buses arrived in al-Batikha Roundabout at the entrance of Yarmouk camp paving the way for evacuating terrorists from the Camp later.

Earlier, the government and the terrorist groups positioned in Yarmouk Camp reached an agreement on evacuating terrorists and liberating the besieged people from the towns of Kefraya and al-Fouaa and liberating the kidnapped people from Eshtabraq on two stages.

All the provisions of the agreement are decided to be implemented before the beginning of Ramadan, according to the Syrian agency.

Source: Agencies