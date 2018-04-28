New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia Saturday on the first stop of his hastily-arranged visit to the Middle East as decisions on the Iran nuclear deal and a review of the US role in Syria loom large, Reuters reported.

A State Department official said the visit to Riyadh, occupied Jerusalem and Amman just two days after Pompeo was sworn-in as America’s top diplomat was also aimed at forging closer ties with important US allies in the Middle East.

Pompeo said Friday he would discuss the future of the 2015 Iran deal in his talks.

In Riyadh, Pompeo was greeted on the tarmac by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir. He is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman during the visit.

