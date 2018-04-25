French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pleaded for free and fair global trade in a speech to the US Congress that warned against the threat of trade “war” between allied nations.

“We need a free and fair trade, for sure,” Macron said. “A commercial war opposing allies is not consistent with our mission, with our history, with our current commitments for global security.”

Biting US trade sanctions on European steel and aluminum will enter into force in coming weeks unless President Donald Trump agrees to sign a waiver. If he refuses, there are fears of a full-fledged trade war.

