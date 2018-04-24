Hezbollah offered on Tuesday deep condolences to the Yemeni leadership, supreme political council, Ansarullah movement and people on the martyrdom of President Saleh Ali Al-Sammad, the former head of the supreme political council, whose life was devoted to Al-Jihad and sacrifices in the context of serving and defending the great Yemenis.

In a statement, Hezbollah maintained that “this exceptional ma held the responsibility, during the hardest stage, of confronting the most powerful aggression in the region, reaching his most precious goal of embracing martyrdom while defending his country.”

Denouncing with the strongest terms this brutal crime committed by the US-Saudi aggression forces, the statement condemned this persistent violation which betrayed one of the most courageous leaders in Yemen.

Agonized by the crimes and massacres which have been striking the funerals, wedding, popular markets, and the national facilities and infrastructure for over three years, Hezbollah denounces the suspicious international silence about this major strike, calling on the conscientious governments, organizations and people to support the oppressed Yemeni people and expose the US-Saudi aggression in order to halt it.

The steadfast and patient Yemenis, who have not backed off in face of the barbaric aggression for over 1100 days, are currently able to surpass this great loss, according to Hezbollah statement which also stressed that such noble people who have filled the Jihad fields will always emerge victorious.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations