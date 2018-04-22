An ISIL suicide bomber killed at least 31 people including women and children and wounded dozens outside a voter registration center in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday in the latest attack on election preparations.

“It happened at the entrance gate of the center. It was a suicide attack,” Dawood Amin, city police chief, told AFP.

Both the health and interior ministries confirmed the latest toll for the attack, which was claimed by the ISIL terrorist group via its propaganda arm Amaq.

“The final death toll from today’s terrorist attack in Kabul reached 31 martyred and 54 wounded. All the victims were civilians and women and children are among them,” Najib Danish, interior ministry spokesman, posted on Facebook.

The center in the heavily Shiite-populated neighborhood in the west of the city was also being used by people to register for national identification certificates, which they need to sign up to vote.

The last major attack in Kabul was on March 21 when an ISIL suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd celebrating the Persian New Year holiday, killing at least 33 people.

Source: AFP