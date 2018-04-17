The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday its forces had foiled a terrorist attack against a border post in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, killing three terrorists and injuring several others.

A terrorist cell mounted an attack against a military post in Mirjaveh on the border between Iran and Pakistan, the Public Relations Department of the IRGC said in a statement.

The attack took place at 1:30 am (Tehran time) and attempted to capture the post from the Iranian border guards, according to the statement.

During the intense clashes that followed, the “firm and timely action” of the forces prevented the terrorists from reaching “their sinister goal,” the statement read, Tasnim news agency reported.

Three terrorists were killed and several others were injured, the IRGC said, adding that a border guard was martyred in the terror attack.

According to the statement, two IRGC forces were also martyred and two others were wounded in a booby trap blast in the area.

Source: Tasnim News Agency