Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that all proofs of the alleged chemical attack in Douma, provided by some Western leaders, were taken from media and social networks.

“I can guarantee that Russia has not tampered with the site,” he told the BBC.

Lavrov’s statement comes amid claims by US ambassador to the OPCW Kenneth Ward, who said that Russia may have visited the site of the attack and tampered with it, Reuters reported.

Speaking further, the Russian foreign minister noted that the current relations between Russia and the West were worse than during the Cold War period.

