The Syrian crisis has zero chances to be settled without an improvement of the Russia-US relations, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

“Eventually, nothing will happen without neighbors in the region, but nothing will begin without the United States and Russia. The super powers bear great responsibility. Here it is necessary to take the first step. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US President Donald] Trump have obligations to the world. If Washington and Moscow do not find ways to narrow differences on Syria, there will be zero chances for improving the situation in Syria,” Steinmeier told Bild am Sonntag.

According to Steinmeier, “today, for the first time in seven years of the war in Syria, there is a serious threat of direct confrontation between the US and Russian weapons systems on Syrian soil.”

