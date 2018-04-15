The Israeli occupation forces have detained 23 Palestinians in the West Bank, local media reported Sunday.

Among the detainees was Jamal Tawil, one of the leaders of Hamas movement, the Maan news agency reported.

Tensions have been escalating recently with Palestinians launching Great March of Return against the Israeli occupation, which started on March 30 and continued for three consecutive Fridays.

The rally has been met with aggressive Israeli actions. Since the beginning of the march, dozens of Palestinians were martyred and over 1,000 injured.

Source: Websites