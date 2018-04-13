The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin al- Houthi stressed on Friday that the United States established ISIL terrorist group in order to justify its imperial policy in the Middle East, adding that this strategy provided the takfirist with the needed conditions to grow.

Speaking on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Husswin Al-Houthi, Ansarullah chief hailed the achievements made by the resistance in Lebanon and Iraq, adding that the idiocy of some Arab regimes greatly served the US-Israeli interests.

Sayyed Houthi vowed that confronting the Saudi war on Yemen would continue, highlighting the importance of blocking the partition scheme in the region.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

However, the allied forces of the army and the committees have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means.

Source: Al-Manar Website