Russia’s UN ambassador said Thursday that the priority in Syria was to avert US-led military strikes that could lead to a dangerous war between Russia and the United States.

“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters following a closed-door meeting of the Security Council.

Asked if he was referring to a war between the United States and Russia, he said: “We cannot exclude any possibilities unfortunately.”

Source: AFP