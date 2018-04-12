US President Donald Trump denied he had said when a possible strike on Syria would take place, saying it could be “very soon or not soon at all.”

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” Trump said on Twitter.

Meanwhile he said that the US has done a “great job” of ridding the region of Takfiri ISIL terrorists group, calling the world to ‘thank’ Washington.

“In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”

US President Donald Trump threatened action on Syria this week over alleged chemical attack in the militant-held city of Douma. On Wednesday, Trump warned Russia, saying US missiles “will be coming”, after Moscow reportedly vowed to shoot down missiles.

Source: Twitter