Israeli War Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Tuesday a soldier who shot a Palestinian along the Gaza border in a video that has been widely shared “deserves a medal”.

Lieberman said in comments to journalists that the soldier who recorded the incident however deserved a demotion. Israeli army confirmed the authenticity of the video on Tuesday, but alleged the shooting followed riots and warnings from troops.

Palestinians have said the video, said to be recorded in December, shows Gazans are being shot along the border while posing no threat to Zionist occupation soldiers.

Source: AFP