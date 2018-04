North Korea’s foreign minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday, a week after Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un made a surprise trip to China before planned summits with the US and South Korean presidents.

The latest visit, disclosed by China’s foreign ministry, is part of a flurry of diplomacy that has eased regional tensions after months of bellicose rhetoric between the United States and North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Source: AFP