Chief of Zionist General Staff Gadi Eizenkot told Maariv newspaper that the head of the Israeli National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat had met the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman without revealing the whereabouts of the meeting.

Eizenkot stressed that the meeting came in the context of coordinating the security efforts between the Zionist entity and Saudi due to having common interests, adding that the Palestinian cause will no longer hinder KSA from strengthening ties with ‘Israel’.

Source: Al-Manar Website