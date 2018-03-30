Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza head to border areas with the occupied territories to take part in “The Great March of Return”, a six-week protest for a right of return of Palestinian refugees to their occupied land.

Thousands of Gazans are expected to answer the call of the march organizers to flock to tent cities in five locations along the border with the occupied territories.

Israeli media reported that the occupation military, citing security concerns, enforces a “no go” zone for Palestinians on land in Gaza adjacent to the border fence.

The occupation military’s chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot, told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that the IOF would not allow “mass infiltration” or tolerate damage to the barrier during the protests.

“We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Eizenkot said in the interview.

“If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”

Organizers said the protest is supported by several Palestinian resistance factions, including Hamas.

Source: Agencies