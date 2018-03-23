A loud explosion rocked a city in Afghanistan’s restive south on Friday causing multiple casualties, officials said, in the latest deadly attack to strike the country.

“A car bomb blast happened at the entrance gate to the sports stadium in the first Police District of Lashkar Gah city,” Helmand province’s police spokesman told AFP.

At least two civilians were dead and 20 others wounded, he said. The Italian NGO Emergency said there were four dead and 35 wounded had been taken to its hospital in the city.

Source: AFP