At least 14 people died and several others were wounded Thursday when a car packed with explosives blew up in front of a popular Mogadishu hotel, a government spokesman and witnesses said.

“There was a heavy blast here and the number of casualties we have is so far 14 killed and a number of others wounded,” said Abdiazis Ali Ibrahim, a spokesman for the security ministry.

“The toll could be higher,” he added.

Source: AFP